Maverick Chain (MVC) Hits Market Cap of $384,587.48

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 112.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last week, Maverick Chain has traded up 90.4% against the US dollar. One Maverick Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top. Maverick Chain has a total market capitalization of $384,587.48 and $3,253.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003877 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00130954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00020390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.03 or 0.00648091 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00158153 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00338416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00092614 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00058497 BTC.

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net.

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

