MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.54

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.54 and last traded at $36.54, with a volume of 139 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.01.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital increased their price target on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.66.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $156.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.01 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 7,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $255,729.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 171,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,731.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $116,676.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,231.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,619 shares of company stock worth $919,807 over the last ninety days. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

