MenaPay Market Capitalization Tops $1.60 Million (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One MenaPay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, Hanbitco, Dcoin and Sistemkoin. MenaPay has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $44,412.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 37.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00126103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00019499 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00191424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.18 or 0.00617298 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00327792 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00056329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00088696 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,137,876 tokens. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay.

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco, ABCC, Dcoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

