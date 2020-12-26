Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 21,690 Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAX. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1,984.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $4.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

