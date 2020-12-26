Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $107,000 in Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.11% of Bogota Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSBK. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Bogota Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bogota Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bogota Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Bogota Financial by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 8.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSBK opened at $9.17 on Friday. Bogota Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.20.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter.

About Bogota Financial

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

