Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,306,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,877,000 after purchasing an additional 690,000 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,840,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,042 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,115,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 73,373 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the second quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 457,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 75,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 132.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 189,550 shares during the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVDL. ValuEngine raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $6.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average is $6.97. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 38.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

