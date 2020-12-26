Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $29,000 Position in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUPV opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Grupo Supervielle S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.14 million, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SUPV shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Santander downgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Grupo Supervielle Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance, and Mutual Fund Administration and Other segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; personal loans, mortgage loans, unsecured loans, pledge loans; car loans, loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and financial services and investments such as mutual funds and guarantees.

