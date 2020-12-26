MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.64.

MTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

MTG stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.30. 948,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,401,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. MGIC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.85.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 16.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

