Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microbot Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

MBOT opened at $7.53 on Friday. Microbot Medical has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22.

In other Microbot Medical news, Director Yoseph Bornstein sold 4,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $38,755.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Microbot Medical stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.25% of Microbot Medical worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.

