Midas (MIDAS) Price Tops $2.82 on Major Exchanges

Midas (CURRENCY:MIDAS) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Midas coin can currently be purchased for $2.82 or 0.00010888 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Midas has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Midas has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and $1,271.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00139995 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00007342 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00026100 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004030 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Midas Coin Profile

Midas (MIDAS) is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 1,471,342 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,804 coins. The official website for Midas is midas.investments.

Buying and Selling Midas

Midas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

