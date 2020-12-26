MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.40.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $47.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.45 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.33%.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $24.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.49 million, a P/E ratio of 115.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. MidWestOne Financial Group has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $36.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,180,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 65,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, COO Len D. Devaisher purchased 2,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.25 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

Read More: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.