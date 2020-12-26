MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MOFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.17.

MOFG stock opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.53 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.68.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.45 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.45%. Research analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.88%.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, COO Len D. Devaisher bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 130.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 384.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 27.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

