Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MIME. Summit Insights downgraded Mimecast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Mimecast from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.68.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $58.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.01. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 244.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Mimecast’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,873,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,054,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,476,508.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,179 shares of company stock worth $12,693,087. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 241.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 747.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

