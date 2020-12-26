Minerva (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Minerva (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Minerva from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Minerva alerts:

MRVSY stock opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.67. Minerva has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $18.25.

About Minerva

Minerva SA engages in the production and sale of fresh beef, livestock, and by-products in Brazil. It is also involved in slaughtering and deboning, and processing of cattle, meat, beef, and sheep meat; selling chilled, frozen, and processed meat, as well as beef, pork, and poultry products; exporting and selling live cattle; and breeding and selling live cattle, lambs, pigs, and other live animals.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.