Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Shares Up 8.3%

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) shares shot up 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.87. 3,407,379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 3,148,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

The stock has a market cap of $54.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBRX. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 40.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 25.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma.

