Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MCRI. Truist upped their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.29.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.27 and a beta of 1.64. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $59.62.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $59.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.55 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 14.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,851,000 after purchasing an additional 103,905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 19.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.