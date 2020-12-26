Morgan Stanley Buys 1,197 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $8,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 3,504,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,097,000 after buying an additional 43,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 436.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,848,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317,982 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,483,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,456,000 after purchasing an additional 203,590 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,265,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,091,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $29.11 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average is $25.64.

