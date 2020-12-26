Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 507.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $8,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 402.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 262.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 401.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 18,052 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.50. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 52 week low of $98.13 and a 52 week high of $101.54.

