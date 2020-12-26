Morgan Stanley Has $8.27 Million Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 69.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 191,722 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $8,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTS opened at $120.93 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $121.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.02 and its 200-day moving average is $99.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $383.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.25 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. BidaskClub cut Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Watts Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.67.

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $1,744,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $114,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,633.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,193 shares of company stock worth $8,602,991. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

