Morgan Stanley Has $8.51 Million Stock Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,387 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $8,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 153,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 56,532 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the third quarter valued at about $294,000. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its stake in Ingevity by 0.3% in the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 274,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,583,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ingevity by 27.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Ingevity by 33,433.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,044,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 7,023,407 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $74.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.25. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $88.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.78. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $331.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NGVT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

