Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.19.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS stock opened at $68.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.28 and its 200 day moving average is $52.66. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $68.97.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,334.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,020,298 shares of company stock valued at $998,009. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 31,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.