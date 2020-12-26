Mothercare plc (MTC.L) (LON:MTC) Shares Gap Up to $11.63

Mothercare plc (MTC.L) (LON:MTC) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.63, but opened at $12.40. Mothercare plc (MTC.L) shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 8,634 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mothercare plc (MTC.L) in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Get Mothercare plc (MTC.L) alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9.64. The firm has a market cap of £43.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13.

In other Mothercare plc (MTC.L) news, insider Andrew Cook purchased 862,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £103,485 ($135,203.81).

About Mothercare plc (MTC.L) (LON:MTC)

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for mothers-to-be and children under the Mothercare brand. The company offers clothing, footwear, home, and travel products, as well as toys. It operates approximately 791 stores, including 222 stores in Europe, 206 stores in the Middle East, and 363 stores in Asia under the Mothercare brand, as well as websites through a network of franchise partners in 40 countries.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mothercare plc (MTC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mothercare plc (MTC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.