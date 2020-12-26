Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $128.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) will announce $128.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $133.50 million. Myers Industries posted sales of $116.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full year sales of $497.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $490.29 million to $506.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $578.54 million, with estimates ranging from $518.00 million to $609.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $132.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.90 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

MYE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

In other Myers Industries news, Director Lori A. Lutey purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $170,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,237 shares in the company, valued at $106,153.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Foley purchased 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $38,722.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,087.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 13,500 shares of company stock worth $227,724. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Myers Industries by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Myers Industries by 325.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Myers Industries by 182.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myers Industries stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. Myers Industries has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $725.81 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.40.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

