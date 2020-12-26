Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics company. It offers expanded mobility which suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. The company develops and markets the MyoPro(R) product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals. Myomo, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge,Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Myomo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Colliers Securities raised their price target on shares of Myomo from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.30.

MYO stock opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. Myomo has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Myomo stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.07% of Myomo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

