Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Myovant Sciences worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 1,552.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 900.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MYOV opened at $22.75 on Friday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.99.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.92.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $46,779.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,535.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 155,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,960,529.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,600 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.