Namecoin Trading 29.1% Lower This Week (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded down 29.1% against the dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001640 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a market cap of $5.98 million and approximately $40,718.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,741.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.03 or 0.01289443 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00065425 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.36 or 0.00280322 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000294 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars.

