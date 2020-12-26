NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Trading 18.5% Higher

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF)’s share price traded up 18.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.56. 131,431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 487% from the average session volume of 22,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of NanoXplore to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NanoXplore from $2.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70.

NanoXplore Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NNXPF)

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.