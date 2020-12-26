NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) Holdings Lowered by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 85,579 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in NantKwest were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NantKwest in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NantKwest by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,733,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,282,000 after purchasing an additional 341,483 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NantKwest by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 37,948 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in NantKwest in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in NantKwest by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,162 shares during the last quarter. 9.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NantKwest alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered NantKwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NantKwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ NK opened at $16.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48. NantKwest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $19.37.

In other news, Director John C. Thomas sold 42,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $461,271.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,975.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

NantKwest Profile

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK).

Receive News & Ratings for NantKwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantKwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.