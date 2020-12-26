National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NHI. Berenberg Bank downgraded National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE NHI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.71. The company had a trading volume of 86,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,662. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 13.13 and a quick ratio of 13.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.21.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.87 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.18%.

In other news, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $135,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

