National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.84.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered National Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Get National Oilwell Varco alerts:

NYSE:NOV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,292,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,151,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.21. National Oilwell Varco has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $25.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. National Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. National Oilwell Varco’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Oilwell Varco will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National Oilwell Varco in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in National Oilwell Varco during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in National Oilwell Varco by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 28.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of National Oilwell Varco during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

About National Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for National Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.