Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Natus Medical in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Shares of Natus Medical stock opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. Natus Medical has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $34.67. The firm has a market cap of $676.34 million, a PE ratio of -36.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.54.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.40 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Natus Medical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 22.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,822,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,212,000 after buying an additional 337,859 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 14.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,206,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,672,000 after buying an additional 153,481 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 3.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 907,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after buying an additional 31,797 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Natus Medical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Natus Medical by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 542,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 67,197 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.