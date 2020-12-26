NavCoin (NAV) Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last Week

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. In the last seven days, NavCoin has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One NavCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000487 BTC on major exchanges. NavCoin has a market cap of $9.16 million and approximately $505,784.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NavCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000400 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000409 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00025029 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

NavCoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 70,574,081 coins. The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NavCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NavCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.