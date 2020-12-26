Nesco (NASDAQ:NSCO) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nesco (NASDAQ:NSCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NSCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nesco in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Nesco from $4.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:NSCO opened at $7.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31. Nesco has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $7.97.

Nesco (NASDAQ:NSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $69.26 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in Nesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Nesco by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nesco by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nesco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,307,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period.

About Nesco

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

