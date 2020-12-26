Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) (LON:NETW) Shares Gap Down to $284.00

Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) (LON:NETW)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $284.00, but opened at $270.20. Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) shares last traded at $304.00, with a volume of 1,340,602 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NETW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 522.50 ($6.83).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 275.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 351.43. The stock has a market cap of £1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) (LON:NETW)

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including customer onboarding, card issuing, core processing, scheme and settlement reconciliation, and chargeback and dispute management service; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance products and solutions to merchants through direct merchant acquiring and acquirer processing solutions.

