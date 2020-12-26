New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) (TSE:BCI) Price Target Increased to C$45.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) (TSE:BCI) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$45.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Separately, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) stock opened at C$32.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$508.64 million and a P/E ratio of 77.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.33. New Look Vision Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$20.11 and a 52-week high of C$34.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$31.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.43.

New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) (TSE:BCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.64. The company had revenue of C$86.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$85.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Look Vision Group Inc. will post 1.8900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Look Vision Group Inc provides eye care products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers prescription eyewear and non-prescription eyewear; contact lenses; sunglasses, protective eyewear, and reading glasses; and accessories, such as cleaning products for eyeglasses and contact lenses.

