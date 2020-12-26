New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) will announce earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings. New Mountain Finance posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover New Mountain Finance.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.94%.

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1,129.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.50. New Mountain Finance has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $14.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Mountain Finance (NMFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.