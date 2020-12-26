Newmark Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Newmark Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Newmark Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The company had revenue of $435.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.30 million.

NMRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.40.

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Newmark Group has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,867,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,934,000 after purchasing an additional 616,088 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,923,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 47,356 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,567,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 38,629 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at $5,719,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 431.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 831,913 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.