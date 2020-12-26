NewYorkCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,610.00 (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded up 46.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $1,610.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded up 41.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.45 or 0.00505587 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000208 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,753,964,188 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

