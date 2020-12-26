NewYorkCoin Market Cap Tops $2.67 Million (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 31.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,765.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.10 or 0.00519391 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005459 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000217 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 47% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,753,880,738 coins. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

