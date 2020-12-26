NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) shares rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $5.09. Approximately 130,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 493,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.68.

About NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF)

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of augmented reality (AR) technology. The company offers ARitize eCommerce, the browser-based and Web enabled AR shopping platform; NexTech University, an app-based solution that allows companies and educational establishments to leverage their existing 2D assets and overlay immersive 3D-AR experiences on top of that content for an interactive training experience; NexTech Studios for branded entertainment and immersive 360 experiences; NexTech 3D/AR-360, an end-to-end solution; and ARitize360 that gives customers an interactive experience by transforming their products into AR models, as well as CaptureAR, an AR technology that makes 3D augmented reality creation accessible.

