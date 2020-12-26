NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target Raised to $30.00

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for NMI’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NMIH. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NMI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.63.

NMIH stock opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.74. NMI has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. The company had revenue of $107.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 54,789 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $1,293,568.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,582.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 3,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $90,273.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,467,504. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of NMI by 51.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 23,371 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of NMI by 26.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 38,558 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of NMI by 33.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in NMI by 490.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 125,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 104,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in NMI by 39.4% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 65,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 18,596 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

