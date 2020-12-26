Northcoast Research Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Northcoast Research reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.22 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $240.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $307.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $338.40 on Wednesday. Cintas has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $369.20. The company has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.14.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. Cintas’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.28%.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $23,145,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Cintas by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 398.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 12,325 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

