Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Receives $93.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.88.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $99.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.59. 269,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $109.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.42 and its 200-day moving average is $83.85.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $589,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $107,019.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,497. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 21.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,481,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,545,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,094 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 590.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 638,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,771,000 after buying an additional 545,917 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $28,353,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 108.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 581,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,109,000 after buying an additional 302,371 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 9.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,138,000 after buying an additional 203,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

