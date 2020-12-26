Northland Securities Raises Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $390.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective hoisted by Northland Securities from $340.00 to $390.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TWLO. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Twilio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Twilio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $332.17.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO stock opened at $362.88 on Tuesday. Twilio has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $374.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.90 and a beta of 1.63.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total value of $18,007,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO George Hu sold 18,487 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.41, for a total value of $4,555,381.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,959 shares of company stock valued at $65,937,481. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.