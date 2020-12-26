Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OPI. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.80.

NASDAQ OPI opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.23. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $35.95.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.36). Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 67.9% in the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

