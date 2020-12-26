ONE (NYSE:AONE) Shares Up 0.7%

One (NYSE:AONE)’s share price shot up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.70. 374,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 528% from the average session volume of 59,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33.

ONE Company Profile (NYSE:AONE)

one intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

