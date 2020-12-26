Opacity Trading 7.2% Higher This Week (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Opacity has a market capitalization of $669,776.34 and approximately $3,859.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Opacity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00129254 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00020098 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00217146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.51 or 0.00635839 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.47 or 0.00338089 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00058141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00091761 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity launched on November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage. Opacity’s official website is opacity.io. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage.

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

