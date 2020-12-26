Oppenheimer Comments on Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($4.82) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.78). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($9.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.47) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.36) EPS.

AGIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $45.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.60. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.81.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.07). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The company had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 782.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,532,000 after purchasing an additional 393,452 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $13,216,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,805,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,194,000 after acquiring an additional 215,151 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 155.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 333,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,823,000 after acquiring an additional 202,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,346,000 after acquiring an additional 172,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

