OptiBiotix Health Plc (OPTI.L) (LON:OPTI) Shares Down 1.9%

OptiBiotix Health Plc (OPTI.L) (LON:OPTI)’s share price fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 49 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 50.50 ($0.66). 75,391 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 233,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.50 ($0.67).

The stock has a market cap of £44.41 million and a P/E ratio of -21.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 51.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 53.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35.

OptiBiotix Health Plc (OPTI.L) (LON:OPTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported GBX (0.70) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter.

OptiBiotix Health Plc (OPTI.L) Company Profile (LON:OPTI)

Optibiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

