Orion Protocol Price Reaches $2.19 (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 26th. Orion Protocol has a total market cap of $36.32 million and $2.82 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orion Protocol has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. One Orion Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $2.19 or 0.00008478 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orion Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00129254 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00020098 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00217146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.51 or 0.00635839 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.47 or 0.00338089 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00058141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00091761 BTC.

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,560,000 tokens. The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn. The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io.

Orion Protocol Token Trading

Orion Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orion Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orion Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.